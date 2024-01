The Chillicothe Lady Hornets went to Marshall for a wrestling tournament and had a great showing, including two athletes winning 1st place. Marilyn Mercer won all three of her matches to take first place in the 135 division, while Tori Stoner emerged victorious in the 145 division. Yoo Lee was runner up in her division while Keonnia Morgan placed 3rd. Summer Gatson and Anya Moore each finished 4th respectively.

