The Chillicothe Hornets wrestling team had a series of duels in the Cameron Crossroads. The Hornets defeated Owensville and Lexington while falling to Savannah, Sullivan, Marceline and Odessa. Brody Cairns, Cayden Larson and Bo Smith led the way for Chillicothe in the duels, winning their individual matches against all six opponents.

