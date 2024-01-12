Livingston Co. Budget Hearing & Commission Meetings

A budget hearing is part of the agendas for the Livingston County Commission. The commissioners meet on Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the Commission Room of the Courthouse.

Tuesday at 9:30, the commission may go into executive session to handle a personnel matter.

They will also continue with the Budget review.

Thursday at 9:30 is the first of two budget hearings conducted by the County Clerk.

At 10:30 they will meet with Corinne Watts from Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

A 11:15, they will attend a meeting a Calvary Baptist Church on the re-establishing of the Community Resource Center.

Also on the agendas are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.