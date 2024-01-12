Winter Weather Advisory And Wind Chill Warning

A Winter Weather Advisory for all of the KCHI listening area is in place now and will continue until 9:00 this evening.

A Wind Chill Warning begins at 6:00 this (Friday) evening and continues through TUESDAY at Noon.

The Winter Weather Advisory is for mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

This could cause slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

The Wind Chill Warning is for dangerously cold wind chills that are expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you are driving and have problems on the road, STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE and call *55 for assistance.