Vickey Kay Klein 71, of Chula, MO. passed away in her home under the care of her family on Monday, January 8, 2024. She was born on December 19, 1952 to parents Oliver and Goldie Yates. Vickey Graduated Chillicothe High School in 1971, she then worked in Billing at Hedrick Medical Center for several years. Vickey married Joseph Klein on June 3, 1990 in Chillicothe, MO. She enjoyed Collecting Rocks, Puzzles, Crochet, Dogs, loved turtles but most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

Vickey is survived by Husband Joe Klein of Chula, MO. Daughters; Mendy Snider of Chillicothe, MO., Melissa (Andy) Neptune of Chillicothe, MO., Kelsy (Steve) Graves of Chula, MO. and Tessa (Blake) Keller of Chillicothe, MO. Sons; Kyle Klein of Brunswick, MO. and Tristan (Sasha) Klein of Chillicothe, MO. 21 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, Brother Douglas Yates of Chillicothe, MO. Sister Sandy Yates Tripp of Chillicothe, MO. and Several Nieces and Nephews.

Vickey is Preceded by her Parents Oliver and Goldie Yates.

A Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials in honor of Vickey Klein can be made to Joseph Klein with memorial to be decided at a later date.