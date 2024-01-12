Warming Shelters Available In Livingston County

Anyone needing warm sheltering due to the extreme cold conditions is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police non-emergency number, 660-646-2121 and select extension 0.

Livingston County Emergency Management has announced warming shelters are available during these very cold conditions. The shelter locations include:

Livingston County Health Center

800 Adam Drive Phone: 660-646-5506

Hours: Mon-Fri – 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Grand River YMCA

1725 Locust Phone: 660-646-6677

Hours: Mon-Thu – 5:00 am to 8:30 pm- Fri – 5:00 am to 7:30 pm- Sat – 7:00 am to 6:00 pm- Sun – 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Livingston County Library

450 Locust Street Phone: (660) 646-0547

Hours: Mon-Thu – 9:00 am to 7:00 pm – Fri – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Sat – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Calvary Baptist Church

206 Locust Phone: 660-646-3578

Hours: Mon-Thu – 8:30 am to 12:00 pm (Noon) and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm – Fri – 8:30 am to 12:00 pm (Noon) – Open