Chillicothe Police For Thursday

Chillicothe Police responded to 61 calls for service on Thursday. Some of the calls include:

A well-being check in the 800 block of Samuel Street at about 12:10 pm resulted in finding the person had died. The investigation of the death continues.

Chillicothe Officers enforced the Emergency Snow Routes in Chillicothe. Officers found violations, contacted vehicle owners, and had the vehicles moved off the street.

While enforcing the Snow Routes, a vehicle was found in the 800 block of Washington Street. After attempts to reach the owner of the vehicle were unsuccessful, the vehicle was towed to clear the street.

The Chillicothe Police Department reminds drivers the Snow Emergency in Chillicothe remains in effect until lifted by City Officials.

Anyone needing warm sheltering due to the extreme cold conditions is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police non-emergency number, 660-646-2121 and select extension 0.