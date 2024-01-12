USDA Re-Opens Continuous CRP Sign-Up

Sign-up has re-opened for the USDA Continuous Conservation Reserve Program. The sign-up period began today (January 12th) and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) encourages agricultural producers and landowners interested in conservation opportunities for their land in exchange for yearly rental payments to consider the enrollment options available through Continuous CRP. This also includes the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) offered by FSA partners.

In addition, producers participating in CRP can apply to re-enroll if their contracts will expire this year.

For more information or to sign-up, contact your local FSA Office. In Livingston County call 660-646-6220.