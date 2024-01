A house at 1012 Laclede Street in Trenton was a total loss from a fire Thursday night. The Trenton Fire Department received the call about 8:55 pm and arrived to find heavy fire on the southside of the home. The fire crew was on the scene for about four hours and they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring homes.

One adult, two children, and three pets were at home at the time of the fire, and all made it out safely.

The home and contents were a total loss.