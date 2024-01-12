Chillicothe School Board Meets Tuesday

Refinancing bonds and handling the Transportation Schedule are on the agenda for the Chillicothe R-II School Board as they meet Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at the District Office.

Students participating in the ABC Wagon program and the Goal Getters program at Chillicothe Elementary School will be recognized and several students from CES will be showcasing what they are learning in their “Specials” classes.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers will have information on the CES Expansion Project.

The board will consider a resolution for the refinancing of the 2017 GO Bonds.

They will also consider the 2024/25 Transportation Schedule and building start times.

An executive session is planned to handle legal, real estate, personnel, and student matters.