Fire Safety And Space Heaters

Space heaters are a leading cause of home fires during the winter months. The space heaters are meant to supplement a primary heating system in limited spaces in a residence, and should not be used as a primary heating source.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is urging caution as temperatures across Missouri plunge well below freezing for an extended period and more residents turn to space heaters and supplemental heating sources to provide additional heat in their homes. Overloaded extension cords, power strips, and generators also pose danger.

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean says, we remind folks to follow manufacturer instructions and basic fire safety rules, including having smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.

Some of these safety tips include:

Turn off portable heaters whenever leaving the room or going to bed;

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters;

Do not overload power strips, extension cords, or outlets

Never use an oven or other cooking devices to heat your home;

Never use an outdoor propane heater indoors;

Have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are tested monthly