Railroad work and a Bridge Closing are in the Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork list for the week of January 15th.

Grundy County

Route C – will be CLOSED at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing just west of Spickard for track repairs Jan. 19, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Livingston County

Route D – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.