Wind Chill Warning Until Noon Tuesday

As temperatures remain below zero, the wind chill becomes more of a factor for those who must venture outdoors.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in place for the KCHI listening area and much of Missouri.

The National Weather Service says we will have dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you must be outside, dress in layers and cover all exposed skin.

Mittines will provide better protection than gloves, and wear a hat that covers your ears.

If you are on the road and break down, stay in your vehicle and call for assistance. Dial *55 on your cell phone or in an emergency, dial 911.