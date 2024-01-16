Search
Chillicothe Police Weekend Report

More than 110 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department over the very cold holiday weekend.

Friday

08:16 PM 911 hangups came in multiple times in the 400 block of Clay Street. It was discovered to be a child playing will a phone.

Sunday

10:47 AM Officers investigated an unattended death in the 500 block of HWY 36. The death appears accidental at this time. Investigation to continue.

Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a report of a runaway juvenile Monday.  The call came in at about 7:44 pm.  Officers report the child was located a short time later and returned to their guardian.

 

