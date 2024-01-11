Liberty Artist Featured At Cultural Corner

Known for her delightful depictions of animals done in acrylics, Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery is pleased to exhibit the work of Liberty artist, Sara Long. Long began her artistic journey at the age of 65, even though she hadn’t painted anything since grade school.

Long paints what she knows, horses, cattle, and other animals that have crossed her path through life.

Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery Director Kris Daniel says Long’s exhibit is certain to brighten up these cold winter days. The exhibit includes her original illustrations from Ann Vigola Anderson’s book, “The Adventures of Bottle Calf.”

The Sara Long exhibit runs through January and is free to attend. A free reception and book signing will be held on January 27th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.