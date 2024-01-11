Four Men Headed To Prison

Four men held by Livingston County will be transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving their court-ordered sentences or for treatment. The Sheriff’s Department will transport

39-year-old Jonathan Flaharty of Carrollton is sentenced to serve 7 years for DWI.

23-year-old Jack Vaughn of Chillicothe is sentenced to serve 5 years and a 120-day ITP Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

25-year-old Gage Manley of Chillicothe is sentenced to serve 7 years for a Probation Violation – on a conviction for Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

34-year-old Michael Sanders of Chillicothe is sentenced to serve 4 years for a Probation Violation – on a conviction for driving while revoked.