A Chillicothe woman was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Livingston County deputies for alleged abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. Thirty-seven-year-old Laura Marie Deac was arrested on the warrant that was issued on December 28th following an investigation by the Chillicothe Police Department. She is held with bond set at $5,000 cash only. An initial appearance I set for this (Thursday) morning.

Like this: Like Loading...