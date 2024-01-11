Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Seventy-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

11:14 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of a C&I Driver. Officers contacted the driver and issued a warning.

2:47 PM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Hillside Drive for a report of property damage. It was determined that a vehicle hit a low-hanging wire causing the wire to tear away from the residence and damage the home. Officers located the vehicle and exchanged needed information.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, well-being checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.