A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for much of northern Missouri and all of the KCHI listening area. The Advisory begins at 3:00 this afternoon and continues until 9:00 pm Friday. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory due to the forecast of the mixed precipitation expected in the storm system moving into the area. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are expected. With winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

This could cause slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact both the evening and morning commutes. The gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, check road conditions and plan your driving time and route accordingly.