Master Gardener Program Offered In Chillicothe

The Master Gardener Program, offered through the University of Missouri Extension will be presented in Chillicothe from January 22nd to May 6th.

The 15-week Master Gardner Core Training includes lectures and workshops on general horticulture on a wide range of crops including annuals, perennials, trees, lawns, vegetables, and fruit trees. The class will run on Monday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and closes Monday, January 15th.

Call 660-646-0811 or follow this link. extension.missouri.edu