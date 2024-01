A new prosecutor and city attorney for the City of Trenton were approved by the Trenton City Council. The Council approved the ordinance hiring a former Trenton resident, Kenton Kinney. They also accepted the contract for legal services with Murphy, Kinney, and Sumy of Kansas City. Under the ordinance, for City Attorney the City will pay $2,000 a month for the retainer that includes 13 hours of legal services. For Prosecutor, the City pays $3,500 per month for 20 hours of service.

Like this: Like Loading...