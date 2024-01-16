Lady Hornets Surge Past Warriors

Chillicothe was facing their first conference road test of the season at St. Pius on Tuesday. Coach Darren Smith knew his team was in for a hard fought contest and that is exactly what they got. The Warriors came out swinging, forcing some early turnovers and knocking home some big shots. The Lady Hornets held a slim 13-10 lead at the end of the first. Chillicothe started the the 2nd quarter on fire, going on a 13-0 run to ultimately take a 29-14 advantage into halftime.

The Lady Hornets defense once again proved too much as they held their opponent to under 35 points for the 8th time in 10 games. Chillicothe emerged with their 2nd MEC win in as many games after a 55-29 victory. Offensively, Kayanna Cranmer, Jolie Bonderer and Lyla Beetsma all scored in double figures.

Chillicothe is now 9-1 on the season and 2-0 in the MEC. They will play next up, at East Buchanan on Thursday.

Chillicothe 13 29 35 55

St. Pius X 10 14 21 29

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Cranmer 18, Bonderer 14, Beetsma 10, Liz Oliver 7, Delanie Kieffer 3, Ava Leamer 3

St. Pius X – Caroline McCoy 10, Macy Wilderson 8, Hayley Tischinski 5, Maecy Kinkebein 4, Kate Sell 1, Ava Coons 1