Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early January includes several investigations and arrests.

January 10th, deputies added 29-year-old Nichole Lynn Kesteloot of Reedsprings to the Most Wanted list for alleged Failure to Appear on a charge of alleged Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.

23-year-old James Paul Eugene Haight of Chillicothe was added to the Most Wanted list for alleged Tampering With a Motor Vehicle.

Arrests:

January 10th, deputies arrested 37-year-old Laura Marie Deac of Chillicothe, on a warrant for alleged Abuse/Neglect of a Child and Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk. Ms. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

January 11th a warrant was served on 28-year-old Thomas Roberts for alleged failure to appear on an ordinance violation of alleged failing to register motor vehicle. He posted bond and was released.

Additional Information:

Week of January 8th deputies assisted motorists in the winter storm who were stranded or involved in some type of accident.

January 9th deputies were busy with jack-knifed semi on U.S. 36 at Apple Orchard Hill which caused westbound traffic to be stopped.

January 9th an area jail facility notified us that one of our detainees had violently assaulted multiple detention officers at that facility.