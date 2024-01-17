Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Seventy-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include well being checks, business checks, and parking complaints.

11:24 AM, Officers responded to the area of Easton and Jackson Street for a two-vehicle accident.

5:31 PM, Officers responded to the 100 block of E 2nd Street for a report of a Domestic Disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a man for alleged Domestic Assault 3rd Degree. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

6:37 PM, Officers responded to the area of Mitchell and Bus 36 Hwy for a two-vehicle accident.