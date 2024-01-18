Board Openings For Chillicothe Parks and Airport

The City of Chillicothe is accepting applications to serve on two advisory boards. Mayor Theresa Kelly will accept applications through January 31st for the following openings:

The first opening is on the Park and Recreation Board and is to fill an unexpired term through 7/14/2026. The Parks and Recreation Board meets on the third Monday of each month, March through November, at City Hall.

The second opening is on the Chillicothe Airport Advisory Board and is for a four-year term. The Airport Advisory Board meets on the second Tuesday in the months of February, April, June, August, October, and December at City Hall.

Any interested parties can pick up a board volunteer form at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall. The form is also available on the City’s website.