Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Eighty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

10:18 AM Detectives were contacted by another agency regarding a crime that may have occurred in Chillicothe. Investigation to continue.

Officers fingerprinted a suspect after a court appearance.

05:01 PM Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves for suspicious activity. A person was seen looking into different cars. The suspect was not located. The public is reminded to not leave valuables in their vehicle, or put them where they can not be seen by those looking in the windows,

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.