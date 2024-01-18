Wind Chill Advisories Issued For Tonight

Wind Chill advisories are issued for portions of the KCHI listening area beginning at Midnight tonight. The National Weather Service issued the Wind Chill Advisory that includes Northwest Missouri east, including Daviess, Grundy, and Sullivan Counties until 6:00 pm Friday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is also issued for areas of central and western Missouri, including Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Chariton, and Carroll Counties through Noon on Saturday.

If you must be outside, dress appropriately, cover all exposed skin, and limit your time outdoors.

If driving and you have problems on the road, stay in your vehicle and call *55 for assistance.