Smart Connections Parenting Class At CES Early Learning Center

The Livingston County Health Center is partnering with the Chillicothe R-II School District’s Chillicothe Early Learning Center to offer a Smart Connections® parenting series beginning on Thursday, February 1st. the program will be held in Tiffany Acree’s classroom at the Chillicothe Early Learning Center of Chillicothe Elementary School.

The free program from Trauma Smart® is to allow parents and caregivers to connect, network, and enhance skills in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere. Anyone who deals with kids can add tools to address challenging behaviors as well as to increase the connection with your child.

Classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 5-6 p.m. Topics include:“Managing the Ups & Downs”; “Reading the Signs”; “Creating Comfort”; “Encouraging Growth” and “Creating a Calm Down Spot.”

For more information, call Mary Taylor at 660-646-5506.