First Budget Hearing For Livingston County

The first of two budget hearings required for the 2024 Livingston County Budget was held Thursday morning by County Clerk Sherry Parks. The budget includes $6.4 million carried forward from 2023 and $10.6 million of estimated revenue. The budgeted expenditures total $12.6 million dollars.

The budget includes a cost of living increase for employees and elected officials of 4.5% and an increase in the retirement contribution from 1.25% to 1.5%

Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says the budget was created by Parks with input from several sources.

Parks says once the budget is approved, it can not be changed, so they are very careful in creating the budget.

The second budget hearing is scheduled for January 30th at 9:30 am. The budget is available in the Clerk’s office for review by the public.