Chillicothe Hornets Boys Wrestling Home Quad Results

The Chillicothe Hornets boys wrestling team welcomed in Lafayette, Richmond and Savannah on Thursday night. The Hornets were competitive against all three opponents, but as a team were not able to cross the threshold to secure a victory. Chillicothe lost to Savannah 48-30, fell to Lafayette 48-28 and to Richmond 54-27.

Individually, the Hornets had a number of standouts that found success all night long. Bo Smith won all three of his matches, scoring 6 points in each. Keyton Warren, Cayden Larson and Carter Shipers each won all three of their matches. Warren scored 16 points on the night for his team, while Shipers and Larson each tallied 15. Brody Cairns and James Hail also had successful nights, winning two out of their three individual matchups for Chillicothe.