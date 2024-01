A meeting to discuss property tax relief for seniors is on the Livingston County Commission agenda. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Thursday at 10:00, the commission meets with Richard Hurtgen to discuss 2023 SB190, which modifies provisions relating to the taxation of seniors, and was signed by the governor in July.

Other items on the agenda are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.