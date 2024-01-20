Vegetable Gardener Webinar

A five-session webinar on how to jump-start your vegetable garden is offered by the University of Missouri Extension horticulturists. The Zoom sessions will run Monday’s in February and March from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Topics include:

how to plan a garden

cool- and warm-season crops

the importance of healthy soils

taking and interpreting soil test results

tips on growing herbs.

Registration is required and is done by following the link with this story.

Register at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/starting-the-vegetable-garden-webinar.