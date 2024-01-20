Vegetable Gardener Webinar

A five-session webinar on how to jump-start your vegetable garden is offered by the University of Missouri Extension horticulturists. The Zoom sessions will run Monday’s in February and March from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Topics include:
how to plan a garden
cool- and warm-season crops
the importance of healthy soils
taking and interpreting soil test results
tips on growing herbs.
Registration is required and is done by following the link with this story.
Register at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/starting-the-vegetable-garden-webinar.