Hornets Swarm Lakers In The Ozarks

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team traveled down to the Ozarks for a matchup in the Camdenton Lakers Shootout against the host team on Saturday. The travel did not faze the Hornets as the team started hot, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to take a double digit lead that they would never relinquish.

Chillicothe got everyone involved, with 5 players in double figures scoring in a 62-38 victory. The win improves Chillicothe to 9-3 on the season.

Chillicothe 20 32 50 62

Camdenton 7 16 25 38

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Jackson Trout 13, Langston Johnson 12, Alijah Hibner 11, James Matthew 10, Jaishon White 10, Sol’jier Allen 4, Milo Costner 2

Camdenton – Jackson Basham 11, Colton Ingold 10, Jonny Semau 7, Kyle Eidson 2, Dylan Kerr 2, Owen Borbe 2, Garrison Thompson 2, Alan Poage 2