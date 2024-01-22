Bids And Policies On Trenton Council Agenda

Trenton City Council meets in regular session this evening to handle ordinances and other items that may be presented. The meeting begins a 7:00 pm in the council Chambers of Trenton City Hall. The council will consider the billing insert policy. And under new business, discussion will be held and approval considered for:

Rice certification testing agreement.

Purchase of catalysts.

Washing of catalysts.

MPUA mutual aid agreement.

Revisions to TMU cash reserve policy.

New Emergency Mass Notification Services.

Sand hauling bids.

Rock Hauling bids.

The 2023 net metering report.