Highway Patrol Crash And Arrest Reports

A Braymer man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Soo Line Drive, southwest of Braymer Sunday evening. The crash occurred Sunday at about 5:30 pm as 27-year-old Kyle G. Kelly of Braymer was eastbound and lost control as he was headed downhill on an ice-covered road. His vehicle ran off the road, went airborne, went over a creek bed, and overturned on the other side of the creek. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Troopers also reported two arrests over the weekend in the area counties.

Saturday at about 6:55 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 19-year-old Becker W. Allsup of Kidder for alleged DWI. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Saturday at about 7:45 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Nicholas A. Caviness of Blue Springs for alleged DWI and Speeding. He was processed, cited, and released.