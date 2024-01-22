Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police officer responded to numerous calls over the weekend.

Friday

Officers responded to requests for well-being checks, checked a report of a suspicious person, handled reports of illegal parking, and answered questions of callers.

Saturday

Officers assisted a stranded mortist, responded to suspicious activity, and took a call about threats made on the phone.

4:03 PM, Officers were called to the 90 block of 11th Street for a report of Child Abuse. Officers later arrested a man and transported him to the Caldwell County Jail pending charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday

Officers handle parking complaints, handled noise complaints and located a lost Debit Card.