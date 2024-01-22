Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police officer responded to numerous calls over the weekend.

Friday

Officers responded to requests for well-being checks, checked a report of a suspicious person, handled reports of illegal parking, and answered questions of callers.

Saturday

Officers assisted a stranded mortist, responded to suspicious activity, and took a call about threats made on the phone.

4:03 PM, Officers were called to the 90 block of 11th Street for a report of Child Abuse.  Officers later arrested a man and transported him to the Caldwell County Jail pending charges.  The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday

Officers handle parking complaints, handled noise complaints and located a lost Debit Card.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601