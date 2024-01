Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works meets Tuesday morning at the CMU Office. The meeting begins at 8:00 am and includes reports from the Department Heads. The Water Resources Department will present the bids received for the sale of a 1994 Freightliner and a 1988 dump truck.

The General Manager, Matt Hopper, will present the 2023 annual report and the Mutual Aid Ordinance.

A Closed Executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting to handle personnel and real estate matters.