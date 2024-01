A Winter Weather Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service through 3:00 pm today, due to the chance of rain and freezing rain, resulting in slippery road conditions. The advisory includes all of the KCHI listing area and all but the far northwest part of the state. The system could include freezing rain and sleet, with total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

If you are traveling, check the road conditions by calling 5 1 1 or travel.modot.org