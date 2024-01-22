The annual Great Northwest Days at the Capitol at February 6th and 7th. This event brings residents from the nineteen-county region of Northwest Missouri, including multiple communities and representatives from business, education, healthcare, and government, to Jefferson City to educate legislators on Northwest Missouri counties and to discuss issues that are critical to the region.

This year’s key issues include:

Infrastructure – a topic essential to the health and wealth of our region. Encouraging lawmakers to invest in our rural region’s roads, bridges, water and wastewater projects as well as broadband to connect the region to the state and the world.

Education: The future depends on an educated, skilled workforce, meaning quality educational institutions are a top priority. They also need the support of the state to make increasingly larger investments in education and workforce development to build stronger communities and create improved employment opportunities.

Workforce Development: This includes supporting families with child care, to allow parents to enter or return to the workforce.

Community Improvement: A focus on redevelopment efforts in vibrant communities, helping rural areas to retain and grow their population. This includes support for affordable housing.