Christmas Tree Pick-Up

The disposal of Christmas Trees in Chillicothe will take place this week. The Street crews will pick them up this THURSDAY. Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie says they will pick-up real trees that have everything removed. This includes ornaments, tinsel, lights, and the tree stand.

The trees must be placed out by the curb, but DO NOT put them in the street.

If the trees have been buried in the snow, pull them to the top to allow the street crews to pick the trees up in a timely manner.

Again, everything must be removed from the tree and they WILL NOT accept artificial trees.