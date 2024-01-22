Three Booked Into Jails

Three bookings into jail for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff.

31-year-old Claude Eugene Matthews was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Caldwell County authorities on January 19th for alleged DWI

On January 20th:

Livingston County deputies booked 55-year-old Karla Ann Knouse into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged failure to appear on a probation violation from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Chillicothe Police Department booked 35-year-old Jimmy Ray Fainter into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held with no bond allowed.