Superintendent Contract And Chillicothe Teacher Retirements

A contract extension and salary increase for the Chillicothe R-II Superintendent, Dr Dan Wiebers, were approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board.  The board approved a 5 percent salary increase, effective for the 2024-25 school year.  The board also approved the contract extension through the 2026-27 school year.

The creation of Director of Student Support Services was approved by the school board.  A completed job description is to be approved at a later board meeting.

The board approved the following retirements of Certified Staff:

Ken Stull – HS Social Studies Teacher

James Wheeler – HS Social Studies Teacher

Chris Todd – Building Trades Instructor

Jamie Sullivan – Health Instructor

William Shaffer – App. Communication Instructor

Katherine Gibson – Process Coordinator

Jackie Lee Caughron – Voc Welding Instructor

Extra Duty resignations were also approved, including:

Norman Neptune – MS 8th Grade Boys Basketball

James Wheeler – Head Boy Golf Coach

William Shaffer – Head Boys Track Coach

Ken Stull – HS Track Ass’t Coach

