Superintendent Contract And Chillicothe Teacher Retirements

A contract extension and salary increase for the Chillicothe R-II Superintendent, Dr Dan Wiebers, were approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board. The board approved a 5 percent salary increase, effective for the 2024-25 school year. The board also approved the contract extension through the 2026-27 school year.
The creation of Director of Student Support Services was approved by the school board. A completed job description is to be approved at a later board meeting.
The board approved the following retirements of Certified Staff:
Ken Stull – HS Social Studies Teacher
James Wheeler – HS Social Studies Teacher
Chris Todd – Building Trades Instructor
Jamie Sullivan – Health Instructor
William Shaffer – App. Communication Instructor
Katherine Gibson – Process Coordinator
Jackie Lee Caughron – Voc Welding Instructor
Extra Duty resignations were also approved, including:
Norman Neptune – MS 8th Grade Boys Basketball
James Wheeler – Head Boy Golf Coach
William Shaffer – Head Boys Track Coach
Ken Stull – HS Track Ass’t Coach