Chillicothe Lady Hornets Beat Barstow

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets were playing in the first round of the Grain Valley Invitational on Tuesday night, taking on Barstow. The Lady Hornets slowly took control of the game. After leading by 4 at the end of the first quarter, they opened up a double digit lead by half and took a 20 point advantage into the 4th quarter as Chillicothe collected their 11th win of the season, beating Barstow 54-28.

Jolie Bonderer was great in all facets of the game, defensively, rebounding, finding her teammates, and knocking down shots, scoring a game high 19. Chillicothe will advance to the semifinal of the tournament, where they will meet Winnetonka Thursday, a team they defeated in November, 64-43.

Chillicothe 13 28 40 54

Barstow 9 15 19 28

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Bonderer 19, Liz Oliver 10, Kayanna Cranmer 9, Lyla Beetsma 8, Emerson Staton 6, Emily Schreiner 2

Barstow – Chanelle Anderson 12, Alex Dean 6, Lyric Byers 5, Zaniyah Cooper 3, Talia Dreher 2