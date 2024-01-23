Several Actions Taken In Chillicothe Public Works Meeting

Two trucks were sold and a report was presented at the Chillicothe Board of Public Works meeting. The Water Resources Department received bids for the sale of two dump trucks. General Manager Matt Hopper says both were sold.

Hopper says both trucks were sold locally.

Hopper presented the annual Net Metering Report. This report is on the power received from the local solar customers that directly affects the local grid.

Chillicothe has six customers that provide solar power to the CMU system. Three are residential and three are commercial.

He says this does not include the solar farm on the east side of Chillicothe. That is connected as a pass-through to the power supplier.

Hopper also provided information on the Mutual Aid ordinance.

The agreement covers an area that includes neighboring states.