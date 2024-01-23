Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Seventy-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday.

7:55 AM a traffic crash was reported to have occurred in the 600 block of Business Highway 36.

4:08 PM officers responded to a business located in the 100 block of Washington Street to serve a warrant. A 30-year-old man was arrested on the Livingston County warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center for booking procedures.

04:29 PM officers responded to the 700 block of Vine Street to assist Children’s Division workers with an investigation. Officers assisted in finding safe housing for children who were located inside the home.

08:47 PM officers arrested a 39-year-old woman in the 400 block of 3rd Street on a Chillicothe warrant. The woman was unable to post bond and was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.