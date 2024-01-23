Livingston County Extension – Election & Annual Meeting

The Livingston County Extension Council election is taking place through Thursday evening. Any registered voter in Livingston County can vote in this election. The University of Missouri Extension encourages you to become involved in continuing education programs offered through the University of Missouri Extension. You can begin by voting in the annual council member election. Election of University of Missouri Extension council members for Livingston County is held each January.

To cast a ballot, follow the link below and select “County Council.” follow the prompts and submit your ballot. https://extension.missouri.edu/counties/livingston

The annual meeting for the Livingston County Extension Council will be February 22nd. The meeting is open to the public and will start at 6:30 pm at First Baptist Church in Chillicothe. The meeting will include the presentation of the Leaders Honor Roll, Century Farm Certificates, the Good Neighbor Award, and recognition of the State Fair Farm Family.

In addition, the meeting will recognize outgoing council members and those elected to serve on the council.

If you plan to attend, call 646-0811 by February 15th.