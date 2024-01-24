Commissioners To Discuss Property Tax Relief For Seniors

A discussion of property tax relief for seniors is on the Livingston County Commission agenda Thursday. The Commissioners meet on Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

At 10:00, the commission meets with Richard Hurtgen to discuss 2023 SB190, which modifies provisions relating to the taxation of seniors, and was signed by the governor in July.

Other items on the agenda are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Meetings of the Livingston County Commission are open to the public.