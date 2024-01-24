Search
Three Booked Into Caldwell County Jail

Three bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

30-year-old Laci Marie Dunn was arrested by Chillicothe Police officers for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing.  She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.  Bond is set at $200.

73-year-old Mark Wesley Stephenson was arrested by Caldwell County officers and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged Stealing.  He is held with no bond allowed.

30-year-old Esteban Acosta-Ospina was arrested by Chillicothe Police officers and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged driving while revoked or suspended.  bond is set at $1,500.

