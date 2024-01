Cost-Sharing Program and Taxes for Forest Landowners will be the topic for a program presented by the US Department of Agriculture in a ZOOM program on January 30th. Dr. Tamara Cushing from the University of Florida will lead the discussions of strategies for managing those tax liabilities.

The USDA says these Cost-share programs are not loans and do not have to be paid back, but they are taxable.

Registration for the FREE webinar is available by following the link with this story.

