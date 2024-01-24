Trenton Changing Mass Notification Program

The City of Trenton is changing the company used for Emergency Mass Notification. City Administrator Ron Urton says the County Emergency Management Director recommended the change.

The new program is called Hyper-Reach. Urton says they still need approval from the Grundy County Health Department and Grundy County Water District #1.

If approved by the other organizations, they will make the change this spring. Those who are registered with the current system, Everbridge, will still be signed up on the new system.